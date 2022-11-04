UNION CITY — Nicolas Rossi Martinez and Family will be showing their support of the community Nov. 12 with their free turkey and ham giveaway.

Just in time to start the holiday season, the family will begin giving the turkeys and hams away at 10 a.m. and will continue until they are gone. Pick-up will be at 327 E. Elm St., Union City, Ohio.

The family is giving special thanks to Anthony Martinez and Calmaine Foods, Inc. for their donation and Officer Justin Jordan of the Union City, Ohio Police Department, for providing the venue.