Coppock-Hole is Spotlight Sponsor of Hey Mavis

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts thanks the Coppock-Hole Trust for sponsoring the 2022-2023 “Bringing YOU Back” Season and the upcoming Artists Series Concert Event Hey Mavis, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at St. Clair Memorial Hall and their longstanding and generous support of the arts in Darke County. “DCCA is grateful for the continued generosity of the Coppock-Hole Trust, which provide opportunities for cultural enrichment in our community,” stated Andrea Jordan, DCCA executive director.

The Coppock-Hole Trust has been a sponsor of DCCA programs for over 35 years as well as supporting the preservation of the Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall as an important cultural center. Through their generosity DCCA presents Traditional Americana quartet “Hey Mavis,” known for their performances blending modern elements with old-time traditions, at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, November 12. The second of Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2022-2023 Artists Series presentations, the show will feature banjoist/songwriter Laurie Michelle Caner, fiddler Eddie Caner, Bryan Thomas on bass, and drummer Anthony Taddeo weaving stories through their music. “This eclectic group has performed at jazz festivals, toured with Melissa Etheridge, appeared with symphony orchestras, been seen on PBS and heard over NPR,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “I am very much looking forward to experiencing their unique musical stylings in Memorial Hall, their sound truly has something for everyone.” he concluded.

In addition to the Spotlight Sponsor for this concert, Coppock-Hole Trust; the Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for the concert by “Hey Mavis” cost $25 for adults; student tickets are half price. To purchase your tickets, you can find DCCA on-line at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, Ohio 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, or by visiting DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., 1–3 p.m., and by appointment. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show which starts at 8 p.m.

For more information on DCCA, the and the 2022-2023 “Bringing YOU Back” season contact the DCCA office at (937) 547-0908, email: [email protected], or website: DarkeCountyArts.org.