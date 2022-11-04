Veterans to be honored at annual parade

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville will once again host a Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11. The time is typically set aside to honor veterans, including those who gave their lives in defense of the United State of America and all veterans past and present.

Veterans Day is celebrated each year on Nov. 11 to recognize the armistice that ended World War 1 on Nov. 11, 1918. At 11 a.m. on that day, the document was signed putting an end to one of the deadliest conflicts in world history. More than 9 million combatants and 7 million civilians died as a result of the war, according to a statement issued by the World War I Centennial Commission.

Approximately 4.7 million Americans served, 2 million of them deployed overseas. More than 100,000 never made it home.

Greenville’s parade was previously planned and hosted by a rotating schedule of the local service organizations. Beginning this year, Darke County Veterans Services along with assistance from the City of Greenville and the Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution.

The parade will line up in the old Marsh parking lot on Martin Street at 10:30 a.m. They are hoping to have an expanded parade to help celebrate Darke County’s veterans. Parade participants are expected to follow the Patriotic theme.

A prelude will begin at 10:45 a.m. and a ceremony will be held at the courthouse at 11 a.m. The parade will begin immediately following the parade and will travel down South Broadway to the Traffic Circle and then onto the Sycamore Street where the parade will disband.

The public is invited to a bean soup luncheon at the American Legion on Ohio Street following the parade.

All are invited to come and show their patriotism an receive a free flag.