Ansonia gets 46-6 win to move to next round

ANSONIA — The Division VII, Region 28 #1 seed Ansonia Tigers may have gotten off to a slow start, but a strong defensive performance and an incredible running game once again propelled them to victory and a chance to continue their season. The Tigers knocked off Springfield Catholic Central (SCC), 46-6, to head to round three of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football championship.

SCC got on the board first after the Irish got an interception at their own 15. They drove it methodically down to the Ansonia 31-yard line. SCC put the ball in the hands of their speedy running back Daniel Kamara who found a hole and then broke a tackle to take it the distance. The extra point kick was blocked.

That would be the only scoring opportunity the Irish would get. The Tigers were able to neutralize SCC’s speed and limit the Irish to short yardage on their sweeps. Coach Adam Hall said, “The name of the game is not giving up the big plays. Making them drive it. When we did that, we were able to get stops.”

The Tigers found their stride in the second quarter and put up 24 points to go into the break with a 24-6 lead. “You know, they are a good football team, and we made a few mistakes on our first drive and once we started playing tighter football, we were able to play good defense. Outside of the second drive of the game. Once we knew what we were doing, we could move the ball,” said Coach Hall.

Exzaviar Moody set up the first score of the night for the Tigers with a 50-yard run that took the ball to the Irish two-yard line. That set up Keagan Weiss for a two-yard run. Moody got in for the two-point conversion and the Tigers had a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, 8-6.

Six minutes later, quarterback Ian Schmitmeyer followed his strong offensive line into the endzone on a one-yard run. Moody, again, got the conversion and Ansonia was up 16-6.

The Irish gave up the ball on the next series when Landyn Bowman got his first interception of the night. The series led to a five-yard touchdown run from Weiss. He also scored on the conversion to go up 24-6.

The final minute of the half included Bowman’s second interception of the night. Trying to add on points in the last minute, Schmitmeyer threw an interception. However, the Irish gave it right back with an interception by Garrett Stammen.

Hall said, “We had tons of turnovers tonight. We might have had four. It just a testament to the guys we’ve got back there. Bowman has made plays back there all year. Trendon Spence has made plays back there all year. Kaden Edwards has done a really good job. I don’t think Kaden has the interceptions because people don’t throw at him that much. Trevor Hemmerich does a good job for us.” The Tigers also recovered a fumble on a backward pass.

In the second half, the Tigers had a 15-yard touchdown run from Moody as the third quarter was coming to a close. The extra point was no good, but the Tigers had a 32-point lead, which meant there would be a running clock.

Moody added one more score when he took it in from the six-yard line. Stammen got the conversion and Ansonia was up 46-6.

Up next for the Tigers will be a date with New Bremen at a neutral site. Hall knows his team can’t make the mistakes they made against SCC. “If you’re going to play and beat New Bremen, we know we’ve got to be perfect or as close to perfect as you can be. We’ve got the guys. We’ll come back and practice this week and give it our best shot.”

