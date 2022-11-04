Complete team effort leads to Patriot 49-7 playoff win

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village High School continues on in the Division VI playoffs with a 49-7 win over sixth seed Cincinnati Country Day.

The offense found success with a balanced approach during the game. Head coach Matt Hopkins said despite hitting a rough patch during the game, the offense was terrific.

“It was one of those nights that we were firing on all cylinders. Didn’t for a little bit, sputtered there and got refocused,” Hopkins said. “That’s a sign of a good team when you can make adjustments and get back on track and not miss a beat.”

Tri-Village scored on their first three possessions of the game. Junior Reed Wehr started the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run and a 51-yard touchdown run.

Junior Braden Keating then started to get the scoring going through the air with a 10-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Lucas Howell.

At halftime, the Patriots were up 21-0.

Then the Tri-Village defense started to get turnovers in the second half. They recovered a fumble on the Nighthawks’ first possession of the second half.

Senior Justin Finkbine scored two plays later with a 51-yard touchdown run.

Hopkins said winning the turnover battle would become more important as the playoffs go on. Any advantage you can get over a great team could lead to a victory.

The defense dominated with four total turnovers. The defensive line was a major reason why the defense played well in the game. Hopkins said the coaches challenged those guys to contain a running game that featured three players rushing for over or near 1,000 yards. They contained the run and got after the quarterback in the passing game.

“We had to get after it. They were going to give us all we wanted and they did. Our guys answered the bell,” Hopkins said.

Keating finished with three passing touchdowns. Junior Tanner Printz and freshman Noah Finkbine both had a receiving touchdown. Finkbine also added in a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Keating also had two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. Freshman Trey Sagester ended the game with an interception.

The third seeded Patriots will take on the two seed in Allen East High School on Nov. 12 at a neutral site in the Regional Semifinals.

Hopkins said the team will need to play their game as they go up against tougher competition in the playoffs. It’s all about focusing on the next challenge ahead.

“Everybody is going to be really good from here on out. We’ve got to answer the bell each and every week. It’s about getting refocused, celebrating this victory, being thankful for it and moving on. That’s what we’re going to do,” Hopkins said.

