Canan sentenced to 12 months in prison

GREENVILLE — Justin W. Canan, 37, of Covington, was convicted of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and importuning, a felony of the fifth degree after entering a plea deal. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Canan faced up to three years and a $10,000 fine with a mandatory minimum of $5,000 on the trafficking offense, and he faced a maximum of 12 months and a $2,500 fine, all of which were not mandatory on the importuning charges.

Importuning is the persistent harassment of someone for or to do something, the action of approaching someone and requesting or offering sexual services. Canan will be required to register as a Tier I sex offender for 15 years.

On the importuning case, Canan was sentenced to pay court costs and to register as required. For trafficking in drugs, Canan was sentenced to 12 months in prison and is required to pay the mandatory minimum of $5,000. At the end of his prison sentence, he will be on supervision and could go back for an additional six months for noncompliance.

Canan could be eligible for judicial release by the end of the year, if his behavior in incarceration proves worthy. Judge Hein told Canan judicial release is frequent in the county because of his personal philosophies and the fact there are small jails, but he also told Canan there is no guarantee that judicial release will be granted.

Trevor M. Newbauer, 48, of Greenville, was supposed to be sentenced today for two cases: trafficking in or illegal use of food stamps and possession of drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree. However, two new cases were brought to light, and they must be dealt with before sentencing can take place.

The new cases include possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and obstructing official business, also a felony of the fifth degree. His defense attorney Nicole Pohlman advised there were plans to transfer Newbauer to a treatment facility, and it would be her recommendation to put the cases on hold to see how he does his treatment.

The state is waiting for video evidence from the police cruisers for the new pending cases, and there was no plea filed at the moment. Judge Hein advised Newbauer he was not going to sentence him with open cases, and he would send him to treatment to help with pretrial. Newbauer was advised that his trial date for the new cases had been set for Jan. 17 and 18, but due to him being taken into treatment, those dates may get pushed back.

Newbauer will need to have an advisor’s recommendation and the treatment center has to have room available before he is to be approved for the needed treatment. Nonetheless, Judge Hein advised Newbauer “to not walk out. Work on sobriety and mental health.”

“Sobriety is 80 percent of life,” Judge Hein said.

Zachary S. Gilbert, 36, of Greenville, was on an In Lieu of Treatment Program for the original offense of vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. There were allegations of noncompliance filed for allegedly being discharged for noncompliance within the program, not reporting to probation, alcohol usage, and he tested positive for THC and Suboxone. If convicted, Gilbert faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine.

Defense Attorney Nicole Pohlman advised Gilbert would be willing to enter a guilty plea to all of the accusations except suboxone, as he believed his THC was laced. They wished to put him back into treatment.

Judge Hein agreed to hold Gilbert’s admission and place him back into a treatment facility with more restrictions and regulations than previously set. Gilbert will also need to report for day reporting.

