Fall into Christmas event offers fun for all

GREENVILLE — Blustery weather and occasional bursts of rain did not deter visitors from this year’s Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally and Craft Show at the Darke County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 5. Beginning at 10 a.m., this festive event offered 20-plus food trucks, more than 150 craft vendors, live music, pony rides, a petting zoo, horse and wagon rides, visits with Santa Claus, and even Darke County Dirt Drag Races.

Unfortunately, the culminating Christmas Horse and Motor Parade scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with a grand entrance from the south side of the grandstands was canceled due to inclement weather. Still, the diverse entertainment schedule offered something for the every member of the family to enjoy.

Live musical entertainment inside the 4-H Building and Coliseum featured Viva La Strings, 5678 Dance Studio, Noah Back Music, and Mora and the Boys. A live ice sculptor amazed guests outside while the roar of Darke County Dirt Drag Races filled the fairgrounds. Children were delighted by pony rides and a petting zoo by Jungle Island Zoo, LLC, and the entire family enjoyed horse and wagon rides by Rodao Farms. Even Santa himself made an early holiday appearance to check in with kids hoping to be found on his “Nice” list.

The Little Miss and Mister Pageant in the 4-H building allowed contestants ages three to 10 the chance to flaunt their holiday spirit. Jason Blackburn coordinated the pageant where judges Kandi Detro, Mary Beth Kell, and Brooke Stachler searched beneath their surfaces to determine the top winners from 20 contestants. After a fabulous contest featuring multiple nutcrackers, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, many sparkly dresses, a Christmas tree, and even a cute little present wrapped in a great big bow, Kell prepared to announce the winners, “We want to thank all the parents and the supporters. This is not easy… what we had to judge on was costume creativity, personality, on-stage interview, and natural beauty.”

Receiving the mic, Detro said, “You all did great. You should be proud of yourselves, and everyone is a winner. We love you, and you guys did awesome!”

The winner of the 2022 title of Little Miss Fall into Christmas was announced as Porter King, with Ella Whitmer and CaliMae Shaneyfelt earning second and third places, respectively. King wore a gold-sparkle dress with cranberry crown. When asked, Do you have a favorite pet? King replied, “Macy, she’s a dog, a big dog.”

The winner of the 2022 Little Mister Fall into Christmas title was James Rice, with Jace Shiverdecker and Roman Warner placing second and third, respectively.

Rice appeared as a wind-up nutcracker. When asked, What do you want to be when you grow up? he replied, “A baseball player—for the Reds.” The audience clapped loudly signaling their approval of Rice’s answer.

This seasonal event was a success by all accounts and plans will soon be underway for next year. Follow/Like Creme de la Creme Cakery’s Facebook page to keep up-to-date on 2023’s Fall into Christmas.

Premier sponsors for the event included 503 Diesel Performance, America’s Decorative Concrete LTD, American Muscle Car, BASF North America, Belle Fiole Tanning – Greenville, Creme de la Creme Cakery, Flaig Lumber Company, Koenig Equipment, Kings Command Foods LLC, Lightning Electric Inc., Spirit Medical Transport, Wintrow Signs & Designs. Many other local businesses contributed as both gold and silver sponsors.

