Versailles triumphs over Twin Valley South in 51 point win

VERSAILLES — The seniors played their last home game, as the Versailles Tigers triumphed over the Twin Valley South Panthers in a 51 point win.

The Tigers were able to take the lead early on, as Connor Stonebreaker’s pass to Payton Platfoot was completed, setting the stage for a Tiger touchdown within the first few minutes into the game. Head coach Ryan Jones said the ability to “score in the first drive this week, unlike they did last week” is why the Tigers were successful.

“It was a good week of preparation,” Jones said.

Versailles pressed hard and fought back against the Panthers with everything they had, and as soon as the ball touched the Panthers’ hands, Versailles was there, making it difficult to gain much needed yardage.

The high intensity plays stayed throughout the game, and Twin Valley South was feeling the pressure. With seven minutes left in the first quarter, the Panthers got a penalty for interference due to a rough tackle that sent Michael Osborne flying.

Osborne did not let the hit shake him for a second. Instead, he said if you mess with the tiger, you get the claws. He then proceeded to score a 42-yard touchdown raising the score 14-0, Tigers. He paved the way for how the rest of the night would follow, as the panthers only scored once in the third quarter

“Twin Valley South fought hard the whole game, but you know our guys played well. I’m pretty happy offensively, defensively, special teams played well, and we had some nice plays there,” Jones said.

Jones said they “were able to hit some passes early on in the first half and take advantage of some of the man coverage the Panthers were playing”. He believes it helped Versailles run the ball later on in the second quarter.

With a 51-0 lead, the seniors played their last play on their home field. The first offensive play of the third quarter was comprised of all seniors working together to take in the last moments at home.

“We’re really pleased with the way our guys came out, and it was a great way to send the seniors out on their last home game,”Jones said. “They’re just a great group of kids, so I was really happy that they were able to go out and have a good memory to end their career here at H.B. Hole Field.”

With a running clock, the Junior Varsity team was able to get playing time, and the Panthers ended up falling 58 – 7. Versailles advanced to the Regional Semifinals to face their rivals, the Marion Local Flyers. Jones said the game on Saturday will be a tough one.

“They’re a great team. Obviously we are familiar with them, so we know how good Marion is,” Jones said. “They’re not the number one ranked team in the state for nothing.”

Jones said “it’s going to be a hard week of preparation, but he knows his guys will do everything that they have to do to get ready to play that game”.

Versailles (4) will face Marion Local (1) on neutral territory at Wapakoneta for the Regional Semifinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

