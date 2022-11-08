APL has a lot to offer

ARCANUM — With the holidays coming, the Arcanum Public Library reminds the community of all it has to offer. In addition to finding a great book or movie, patrons can check out board games and STEM kits.

The library has mobile hotspots and a telescope that adults are able to check out. Patrons can utilize the computers, browse through the genealogy items, or just sit and enjoy some quiet reading time.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, the library will be hosting a homemade Christmas card craft program at 6 p.m. This free event will be for ages 12 and older, and registration is needed as space is limited to 20 participants.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the library on Thursday, Dec. 8. The evening will be filled with crafts for the kids to make, visiting with the Clauses, and fun. Drop in to see the decorations and enjoy Christmas music.

Story Time for children up to preschool age is held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Drop in for stories, songs and crafts. There is also a drop-in afterschool program that meets Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m. for kids up through grade four. Learn something new, hang out with friends, and get creative.

Regular hours for the library are Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m.–8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. The library will be closed on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 24.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484. Check out the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org, or find us on Facebook and Twitter.