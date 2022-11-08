Morgan’s Place fundraiser a success

SIDNEY — On Saturday, Oct. 29, “Food for the Soul,” a fundraiser for Morgan’s Place Cemetery, took place. The location was Winner’s Harvest Barn near De Graff and by all indications, the evening was very successful.

Catering the event was The Inn Between Tavern. Dinner music was provided by violinists Bethany Maltinsky and Josh Kalichman. The gospel trio, Soul’d Out, presented a one-hour concert. All of the above received many gracious comments from those attending.

Another highlight of the program was a quilt auction. Seventeen quilts were donated by fabric artists from Auglaize, Logan, and Shelby Counties. Themes for the creations ranged from religious, to children’s interest and traditional patterns. Silent bids were placed first ending with Mike Barthauer and his son, Jeremy, accepting final offers in the usual auction format. A fifty-fifty drawing ended the festivities.

Sponsors for “Food for the Soul” were many. Individual sponsors were Alan and Renee Winner, Peter and Tricia Stolly, and Greg and Priscilla Wilt. Supporters from the business world included Monnier and Co., Jeff Cummons – Knights of Columbus Insurance – Greater Ohio Agency, Eichholtz, Daring and Sanford Funeral Home, and Western Ohio Cut Stone. Premiere Sponsor was Hopyard 29.

Morgan’s Place Cemetery is in southeastern Shelby County and construction is nearing completion. It will be a place of peace for children who have passed due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion and a source of comfort for families experiencing this loss. For more information about Morgan’s Place and how you can help, please refer to the website morgansplacecemetery.org. You may also call Greg and Priscilla Wilt at (937) 726-4805 or 937-497-8118.