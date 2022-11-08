Farmers Union honors 4-Hers

The Darke County Farmers Union held their Fall Harvest Meeting at the OSU Extension on Saturday, Nov. 5, where they recognized and honored four of the 22 4-H Youth they supported during the Jr. Fair Sales at this year’s Great Darke County Fair. After all the youth spoke about their involvement in 4-H and introduced their families, the members discussed the Medicare “Open Enrollment” and Health Insurance available through the Ohio Farmers Union. Information was also available on the election, including Ohio’s State Issues. Shown are (front row) Gabrielle Wooten, Faith Wooten, Lance Brinksneader, Logan Brinksneader, (back row) Local Farmers Union President Todd Rhoades.