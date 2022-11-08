Holiday Evening to reature regional artists

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Noah Back, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.

“The Edison Foundation has enjoyed kicking off the holiday season in the northern Miami Valley for the past 25 years with Holiday Evening at Edison State,” said Dr. Rick Hanes, Vice President of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation. “This year, we’re excited to highlight regional entertainment on three stages combined with great food, drink, and fellowship!”

Noah Back is a young entertainer from southwestern Ohio who has been performing since he was 12 years old. He delights audiences with his wide repertoire of music, versatile vocal range, and love of connecting with others through music.

Generations Big Band was formed in 2011 and is comprised of 17 instrumentalists and two vocalists from all areas of the Miami Valley. The group performs a variety of musical styles and dance music in addition to the traditional American big band sound.

The Mad River Brass ensemble performs a rich variety of traditional, classical, and popular music from all eras. They delight in playing music that’s tailored for the occasion—making every event memorable. The ensemble is comprised of Lawrence Wiley, Chris Braun, Mary Emery, Norlan Bewley, and Tim Olt.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. simultaneously on three distinct stages. Concert seating, round tables, and bistro tables will be available at each stage. Guests can enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and liquid refreshments while walking from stage to stage and taking in the festive atmosphere.

2022 Holiday Evening at Edison State is made possible by Artist Sponsors Edison State, Emerson, and Premier Health/UVMC; Gold Sponsor Park National Bank; Silver Sponsors Doreen and Len Larson, Fifth Third, and Wayne HealthCare; and Bronze Sponsors Ann Baird and Tami Ganley, Crown Equipment Corporation, Ever Heart Hospice, Ferguson Construction Company, Franklin University, Greenville Federal, Hartzell Propeller, HORAN Associates, Marias Technology, McCulloch Felger Fite and Gutmann Co., L.P.A., Ray and Bettye Laughlin, Rick and Beth Hanes, Stan Evans, VPP Industries, Wayne HealthCare Foundation, and Wright Patt Credit Union.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help The Edison Foundation assist Edison State in meeting its education and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. The Edison Foundation accomplishes this through scholarships, student emergency assistance, employee mini-grants, and capital improvement.

A limited number of tickets are available and typically sell out quickly. For more information, email Julie Slattery at [email protected] or call 937.778.7805. You can also purchase tickets by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/he.