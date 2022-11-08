Cheadle sentenced to 12 months

GREENVILLE — Joseph M. Cheadle, Jr. was sentenced to 12 months. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Cheadle, 37, of Greenville, was sentenced to prison for attempted trafficking in marijuana, a felony of the third degree.

State Attorney Deborah Quigley appeared on behalf of Jesse Green. She said due to the defendant having an extensive criminal history, the nature of the charge, and the amount of drugs found, the state would recommend that the prison term be enforced. Quigley also advised the court there is a restitution of $195 for lab fees and a mandatory fine for the case as well.

Cheadle apologized to the court stating he has grown since the offense occurred in October of 2021.

“I just want to apologize to the court and to the community,” Cheadle said. “I have done, I am trying and have changed my life. I just hope you have mercy on me.”

Judge Hein told Cheadle he typically tells people “it doesn’t matter what the past looks like because everyday, people get a choice for how they’re going to be and what they’re going to do in the future.” Judge Hein advised he gets 50-year olds coming in for their first offense, so you cannot judge based on the past because no one is who they were five years ago.

He sentenced Cheadle to the 12 month prison sentence with the mandatory $5,000 fine. Cheadle will have to pay the $195 lab fee as well. He faces up to two years of post release parole, and failure to comply with parole could result in an additional six months.

Michael D. Braun, 63, of Greenville, entered a no contest plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree. Due to Braun having over seven times the qualifying amount with 21 grams of methamphetamine, the felony charge is higher than the average charge. He pleaded no contest in order to preserve his right to appeal.

Braun faced a maximum of eight years incarceration and a $15,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory, but there is a minimum mandatory sentence of two years with a $7,500 fine. Upon release, Braun faces anywhere from 18 months to three years of post release control. Any violations of parole can lead up to additional time of 50 percent of the minimal mandatory sentence.

Braun advised the court he was acting on his own health.

“I was just trying to get myself to the point I could require because of my health,” Braun said. “I didn’t have the energy, and caffeine didn’t do it for me anymore. The bulk amount was just easier so I didn’t have to go get the drugs as often as I would if I had gone day by day.”

He said it wasn’t the right choice, but he “was at the age where he just wanted to retire and enjoy the rest of his life.” Braun advised he had made up his mind, when he started, that as soon as he didn’t have to work anymore, he was going to quit saying he only used it to help himself get out of bed to finish out his work career.

Braun was sentenced to two years in prison and up to three years for bad behavior with the mandatory minimum fine of $7,500. The mandatory 18 months to three years of post release community control will be imposed. He was also granted an appeal bond in the form of a personal recognizance bond.

If Braun fails to comply with the orders of supervision, his bond can be revoked and the prison sentence could begin. If that were to happen, it would frustrate Braun’s defense attorney’s ability to get the Court of Appeals to review Hein’s work. However, on the other side, if Braun were to start his prison sentence now and Judge Hein’s decision was deemed wrong in the Court of Appeals eyes, he would not get the time back that he spent in jail.

“You don’t get paid back when you’re wrongfully incarcerated, so that is the goal of the appeal bond,” Judge Hein said.

Braun’s personal recognizance bond was continued pending the appeal with all the same terms and conditions as before. If the appeal is not approved, Braun’s two year sentence will be picked up and his sentence will begin.

Isaak K. Clevenger, 25, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree. The felony charge is increased due to the amount of drugs obtained. If he is convicted, Clevenger faces up to three years incarceration and a $10,000 fine. Nicole Pohlman was appointed to the case, and Clevenger was released on a personal recognizance bond. His next court appearance will be Dec. 15.

