VERSAILLES — The All-Ohio Division teams have been announced for volleyball. Versailles senior Kirsten Bomholt has been named to the Division III First Team All-Ohio.

In her last five playoff matches, Bomholt has recorded 10+ kills. She has been a key contributor for the team that has not lost a single set during the playoffs.

Versailles will play Lake Catholic on Nov. 10 at Wright State University in the State Semifinals.

