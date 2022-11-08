Four Darke County runners compete in State XC Championships

OBETZ — The OHSAA State Cross Country Championships were held at Fortress Obetz on Nov. 5 for all three divisions. Darke County had four individual runners representing their schools in the events.

For the Division III Boys, Matthew Lee from Ansonia finished 58th out of 185 runners. He ran for a time of 17:10. He finishes his junior year as the WOAC Boys’ Cross Country Athlete of the Year and on the All-WOAC First Team.

The Division III Girls were up next. Meredith Barga from Versailles finished 38th with a time of 19:57.3. She finishes her junior year on the All-MAC First Team for Girls’ Cross Country.

Brooklyn Miras from Arcanum finished 54th with a time of 20:15.6. She finishes her senior year as the WOAC Girls’ Cross Country Athlete of the Year and on the All-WOAC First Team.

Taylee Woodbury from Mississinawa Valley finished 111th with a time of 21:37.3. She finishes her sophomore year on the All-WOAC First Team. All runners competed in a race of 182 athletes.

Three of the four runners will have another chance next year to head back to the State Championships.

