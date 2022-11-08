Hope for the Holidays in Troy

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to remember and celebrate their loved ones at Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy.

The emotions of the holiday season can be overwhelming when grieving the loss of a loved one. Hope for the Holidays provides the opportunity for those who are grieving to honor and remember their loved ones. The program is open to any member of the community who is experiencing grief.

“Following the loss of a loved one, the holiday stress and grief can be particularly challenging and trigger memories and longings for the past,” said Angela Timpson, bereavement counseling professional at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “We are honored and privileged to host the Hope for the Holidays program for all members of our community to remember and honor their loved ones this holiday season.”

Hope for the Holidays is available from Pathways of HopeSM Grief Counseling Centers, a grief and bereavement service of Ohio’s Hospice. The event is free of charge thanks to the generosity of the community.

Because of limited seating, reservations are required and will be accepted until Dec. 9 or until capacity is reached, whichever comes first. To make reservations, call 937.573.2114. When making reservations, please indicate the number of attendees. To register online, visit: https://www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/event/2022-hope-for-the-holidays/ Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.