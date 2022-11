FM announces first quarter honors

PITSBURG — The following Franklin Monroe junior high and high school students were named to the honor and merit roll during the first quarter. For a student to be on honor roll, they need to get a weighted grade point average of 3.655-4.727 during the quarter. For a student to be on merit roll, they need to get a weighted grade point average of 3.255-3.654 during the quarter.

Sevent Grade Honor Roll

Kidren Boyd, Zaida Garber, Grady Davis, Stella Fugate, Preston Cottrell, Savannah Miller, Grace Saylor, Owen Denlinger, Rohan Flory, Selena Downey, Isabella Bucci, Kylan Baker, Alainah Hess, Kirby Austin, Matthew Byram, and Kyra Hope

Seventh Grade Merit Roll

Lilly Heck, Hailee Osborne, Keith Johnson, Braedyn Peeples, Trevor Lavy, Evan Klosterman, Adissyn Bosserman, Braxtyn Cool, Cameron Barnette, Eli Armstrong, Charlie Stull, Colten Weimer, and Keira Chalfant

Eighth Grade Honor Roll

David Delk, Sydney Baker, Emma Muhlenkamp, Sami Stull, Madison Shofner, Mya Brewer, Brooklyn Miller, Keven Huang, Reagan Flory, Carter Harbach, Eddie Heck, Alexis Neiswander, Lilly Edwards, Marissa Louis, and Jaylin Swiger

Eighth Grade Merit Roll

Thobe Warner, Maggie Clement, Wes Baker, Reed Brumbaugh, Hanna Wolfe, Chelsie Eyler, Nathan Fenstermaker, Deklan Worley, Faith Wintrow, Ethan Wilson, and Owen Johnson

Ninth Grade Honor Roll

Katelyn Yoder, Ian Norris, Victor Garber, Adalynn Hines, Annette Lavy, Benjamin Denlinger, Piper Hackney, Brooklyn Garber, Cash Davis, Landon Osborne, Aidan Yang, Lexie Shoop, Leo Kinnison, Sloan Fugate, and Kaitlyn Waller

Ninth Grade Merit Roll

Kyra Brandt, Robert Baker, Wesley Blackburn, Alivia Addis, Garrett Gillum, Lillian Edwards, Eva Shellabarger, Andrea Kleismit, Madex Skidmore, Jada Vance, Brilee Grody, Ava Figel, Demetrius Knipp, Dylan O’Shell, Murphy Gantt, Caydance Nichols, and Taelyn Langstaff

10th Grade Honor Roll

Ashley Saylor, Elayna Ressler, Christina Crawford, Kori Garber, Allison Muhlenkamp, Maura Yount, Parker Patrick, Elke Huang, Presley Cox, Nathaniel Good, Lila Davis, Adison Tucker, Sophi Durst, Keir Boyd, Mina Lavy, Tysyn Miller, Brady Wackler, Margaret Polson, Ty Riffle, Autumn Swigart, Addie Bauman, and Hudson Fasnacht

10th Grade Merit Roll

Abigail Fourman, Chase Stebbins, Kristen Montgomery, Carson Clement, and Alexis Kleismit

11th Grade Honor Roll

Savannah Crist, Emma Denlinger, Hallie Aslinger, Joanie Hall, Natalie Suter, Libby Fox, Sherry Dong, Jocelyn Gray, Abigail Krauss, Jadyn Brandt, Quinter Garber, Dalton Winterrowd, Mason Lair, Jozlynn Wintrow, Keihl Johnson, Amber Nottingham, Elizabeth Earwood, Tanner Flora, Jenna Wolfe, Kalynn Huecker, Aleya Beatty, Kaylee Adams, Lane Eikenberry, Carson Figel, Mia Kellems, Abigail Knipp, Paige Luchini, Lillie Shellabarger, Rhiannon Wilken, Reuben Wray, and Abigail Yeomans

11th Grade Merit Roll

Reed Bowser, Mitchell Garber, Lauren Buhl, Andrew Kress, and Gage Wackler

12th Grade Honor Roll

Karson Beck, Melanie Clement, Madison Henninger, Zoe Kellems, Jaliyah Nichols, Landon Williams, Sadie Bowser, Alayna Norris, Drew Kniese, Stephanie Dong, Jessica Brocious, Rebecca Gilmore, Alaina Blackburn, Avery Hosler, Brayden Cable, Blake Addis, Lulus Miller, Octavia Wintrow, Melanie Clement, Hunter Warner, Cade Peters, Reanna Wright, Karson Wright, and Cason Yount

12th Grade Merit Roll

AvaRuby Gilliland, Deanna Lavy, Gavin Tucker, and Zoe Brookey