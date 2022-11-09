Versailles FFA celebrates monthly birthdays

VERSAILLES — On Oct. 10, Versailles FFA Members visited the Versailles Senior Citizen Community center to celebrate the monthly birthdays. Every month Versailles FFA will celebrate birthdays with cake and ice cream and conduct a special activity.

As part of the birthday celebration, Versailles FFA brought along pumpkins and assisted in painting pumpkins. A special thanks to Paige Gehret for securing the pumpkins from her SAE Paige’s Patch. In addition Versailles FFA brought cards, poster and plants to Mary Ann and Roland who celebrated their birthdays in October.

Versailles FFA members that helped included Colton Platfoot, Maggie McGlinch, Riley Kruckeberg, Camille George, Colin Batten, Kermidy Mertz, Paige Gehret, Gracie Henry, Molly White-Shappie, Ryan and Jacob Schoeff, Mya Ellis, Kendal Smith, Jaelyn Hecht, Josie Pothast and Elizabeth Rodrigues