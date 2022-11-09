Arcanum Public Library welcomes new director

ARCANUM — The Board of Trustees of the Arcanum Public Library is pleased to announce that Peggy Grim has been named as its new library director. In her role, Grim will continue leading the team in providing quality services, programming and materials.

Grim has more than 20 years of service with the library and has worked for three different directors. With this experience in the library and her passion for the community, she is excited about the opportunity to find new ways to serve the public, particularly through programming and outreach.

Grim enjoys being able to work with the patrons and appreciates spending time with fellow book lovers. She believes in the importance of the mission of public libraries and the services they provide to the community. She notes that one of the newest offerings, wi-fi mobile hotspots which may be borrowed, has been extremely beneficial for the public.

She has been a member of the community all her life and currently resides in Arcanum with her family.

Please stop by the library and congratulate her on this new opportunity.

Former Director Curtis Schafer is currently serving as the director at the Worch Memorial Public Library in Versailles. The Board of Trustees appreciates his six years of service and wishes him the best in his new opportunity.

The library, located at 101 W North St in Arcanum. It is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays. For more information, visit the Arcanum Public Library website (www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org), its Facebook page or call 937-692-8484.