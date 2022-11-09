Hotel Versailles earns 4 Diamonds

VERSAILLES — Newly built, modern, luxury retreat, Hotel Versailles, has just earned the distinction as a Four-Diamond Hotel by AAA. Recognized for its upscale style and amenities, enhanced with the right touch of service, this prestigious honor commemorates the outstanding and refined experiences guests will have while visiting the hotel.

The AAA Diamond Ratings are awarded from anonymous scored inspections on specific categories based on industry standards. With a focus on exterior and public areas, guest rooms, bathrooms, and housekeeping and maintenance, AAA is always evaluating and updating the standards to reflect the tastes of the traveling community. With hotel ratings ranging from one to five diamonds, less than two percent of all hotels in the world reach Four-Diamond status. Being honored as a Four-Diamond property is a tremendous achievement and proves a high standard of excellence within the travel industry.

Opened in May of 2022, Hotel Versailles is located in the heart of downtown Versailles. With a “heritage meets hospitality” mantra, the hotel offers a refreshing perspective on a site that holds over 150 years of hospitality history, as hotels have occupied the plot since 1865. A destination unto itself, the upscale, boutique property is the only full-service boutique hotel in central Ohio and features 30 spacious, well-appointed guestrooms and suites; celebrated chef Aaron Allen’s seasonally driven restaurant Silas; and ample meeting and event space for up to 200 guests in the 1819 Room

“We are honored to be recognized for such an incredible achievement,” says Midmark Corporation’s Director of Hospitality, Jack Olshan. “This couldn’t have been done without our excellent team, who go above and beyond to create an unmatched standard of quality and comfort for each guest.”

Along with Hotel Versailles, there are only 17 other well-deserving Four-Diamond hotels located in Ohio. A complete list of hotels can be found at https://newsroom.aaa.com/asset/2022-four-diamond-list-of-hotels/.