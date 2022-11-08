Special Olympics plans new season

By
Daily Advocate
-

Shown here are some students from the county-wide spring track and field event. Matt & Andrea Jordan of the Jordan Insurance Agency, supporters of DCSO are shown following the presentation of awards to: (front to back) Rickie Forsythe, Mississinawa Valley H.S., in first place followed by, Hunter Gaines, Bradford, Isaiah Younker, Greenville and Carter Matthews, Mississinawa. The boys had just completed a heat of the Boys 50 m run.

Provided photo

GREENVILLE — Many people know Special Olympics for the track and field event held each spring, but did you know Darke County Special Olympics (DCSO) has year-round events and activities.

Softball, golf, track and field, basketball and cheerleading and many other events are available for school-aged and adult special needs athletes. DCSO is getting ready for its basketball and cheerleading season.

To discover the year-round athletic opportunities available through the DCSO program, call 937-504-2050.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR