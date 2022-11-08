Local Briefs

GTS closed on Nov. 11

GREENVILLE — Greenville Transit System will be closed on Nov. 11 in recognition of Veteran’s Day.

Personnel committee meets

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum’s Personnel Committee will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m., at 309 South Albright St., Arcanum.

GHS CLASS OF 1965

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1965 will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 11:30 a.m., at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, 937-548-8741 (across from Clark’s Gasoline Station). Spouses, guests and/or significant others are also invited. Members of other classes are also welcome.

Quarters for our Quarters

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum wll host Quarters for our Quarters on Saturday, Nov. 12, 5-8 p.m. This is a quarter auction fundraiser to support the museum. Doors open at 5 p.m. at 2245 S. County Road 25 A., Troy. Admission is $3 and includes one paddle. You may win valuable new items for as little as 25 cents.

Fontanini visits Pilgrim Gift Shop

MARIA STEIN — Join the Maria Stein Shrine for a special event featuring Emanuele Fontanini of the world-renowned House of Fontanini, makers of Italian nativities for more than 110 years.

Fontanini will be at the Pilgrim Gift Shop in the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics on Dec. 2, from 2-4 p.m. During this time, he will be signing the 2022 touring figurine – Elisha. Enter the Fontanini Raffle for your chance to win a 2022 and 2021 Tour Piece, 2022 Ornament, Creche and Nativity Figurines and Nativity Stories Book, over $350 value! Raffle tickets are 5 for $10, to purchase tickets come into the Pilgrim Gift Shop or go online to pilgrimgiftshop.com.