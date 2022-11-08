AHS Students of the Month

Students of the Month for September from Arcanum High School are Jacob Rice and Grace Collins. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Jacob was selected because of the service he demonstrates each day. He tutors other students and is always willing to lend a helping hand. Grace was nominated because of the leadership and effort that she demonstrates in class each day. She has put forth great effort in each of her classes this year. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.