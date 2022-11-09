Commission approves agreement for DCSO

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners went into executive session on Tuesday to discuss a union agreement with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

A Master Services Agreement between the Darke County Commissioners and Midmark was approved. The agreement is set up to take over the operations of Midmark’s fuel farm at their facility, which is adjacent to the airport.

“This basically extends services of our county employee who is out there at Versailles who is out there doing the checks on the tanks, doing the point of sales work with the customers, and distributing the fuel,” Aultman said.

He said this agreement puts it under somebody’s hands because Midmark does not have an employee dedicated to the services. The employee will oversee Midmark and the airport’s fuel farms.

“It has been a long time coming, and I’m glad we finally got it done,” Stegall said. “I think it will be a good benefit to both the county and Midmark.”

A new grant was approved for appropriation increases, a transfer of appropriations, and a fund advance within a three step process. The grant is a New 2021 Emergency Performance ARPA Grant, and the total revenue and appropriation increases totaled $67,215. The total appropriation increase is split into three categories.

The Darke County Commissioners approved the county share of that total in the amount of $22,405.

Another $22,405 was approved for a fund advance for the salary/benefits for the new 2021 EMPA ARPA Grant, and this advance will advance back once revenue is received from the grant. The leftover $22,405 that makes up the total is coming from the Federal Reimbursement (REMB) Grant.

The commissioners also approved Fund Advance-Backs for the 2020 Critical Infrastructure Grant. A total of $80,000 advanced back to the county from the Outside Fund back into the General Fund. Aultman said “they are finishing up, and getting some of the money back from the Union City project.”

There was an expense request for Colton Magel to attend Muzzle Use and Aggression K9 Training at the Preble County Fairgrounds in November. An estimated total for the trip is $320, and it was approved by the commissioners.

Next, the commissioners met with Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker and Chief Deputy Randy Linkous in an Executive Session to discuss the Darke County Sheriff Mediation Options.

The Union negotiations with the Sergeants Unit and Unit B of the Sheriff’s Department were presented to the commissioners on behalf of Sheriff Whittaker and the commissioners’ legal staff on Oct. 24. Aultman said the Sheriff and Chief Deputy are moving for approval on both units.

Sheriff Whittaker said he wanted to thank the commissioners for agreeing to sign the tentative agreement.

“I appreciate that. It concludes our negotiations so we can move ahead and look forward to the next three years,” Sheriff Whittaker said.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]