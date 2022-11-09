Darke Co. continues to be deep shade of red

GREENVILLE — Scarlet, crimson, auburn, maroon, rust – throw all of those shades together and that is how red Darke County continues to be. Over 19,700 voters cast their ballot, and once again voters went overwhelmingly for candidates with an (R) after their name.

According to Paul Schlecty, director of the Darke County Board of Elections, his office was predicting a turnout between 50 to 65 percent. “The 57 percent turnout was soundly within our expectations,” he said. The final precinct came in at 10:30 p.m. and after validation, the results were uploaded to the website around 11 p.m. Schlecty reported there were no issues with voting in Darke County.

Local voters helped secure wins for Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives 8th District, Ohio House and Senate and all statewide offices, including the Ohio Supreme Court by voting at a minimum of 80 percent and upwards towards 86 percent for these candidates. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, State Auditor Keith Faber, Attorney General Dave Yost and State Treasurer Robert Spraque retained their seats.

In what was deemed a critical election for the Ohio Supreme Court, Pat DeWine and Pat Fischer won throughout the state with approximately 57 percent of the vote. Sharon Kennedy won her bid to be the Chief Justice of Jennifer Bruner with 56 percent of the vote. Darke County went for the candidates by approximately 84 percent.

Senator-elect JD Vance explained how important it was for citizens in rural counties to vote and help offset the vote in the three C’s – Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati. Vance easily won Darke County with nearly 81 percent of the vote to Tim Ryan’s 19 percent.

Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted won in a landslide over former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens with nearly 63 percent of the vote. Locally, voters elected DeWine with nearly 87 percent of the vote.

U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson easily won the 8th Congressional District in his bid to return to Washington, D.C. He picked up nearly 65 percent of the vote over Vanessa Enoch. In Darke County, Davidson picked up over 84 percent of the vote. Davidson said, “I’m extremely thankful for the voters of Ohio’s 8th district. As I’ve traveled to every corner of the district, I’ve heard my fellow citizens’ concerns loud and clear. Rest assured, I will take their message back to DC and continue the fight to save our country.”

In a contested race for the re-drawn 84th House District, voters said yes to Angie King. Darke County was slightly above other counties in the district and approved King with 83 percent of the vote. She won the seat district-wide with 82 percent over Sophia Rodriguez’s 18 percent.

King said, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude. We live in an amazing district. It’s an honor to be able to represent the 84th district and our way of life.” She continued, “I couldn’t have done this without the support of my family, especially my husband (who is the best sign manager in the state of Ohio). We had a great group of volunteers who helped in parades, going door-to-door, putting up signs, doing mailers, designing graphics, running social media, contributed financially, and in every other way supported our campaign. I can’t thank them enough. I was blessed with a great group of volunteers.”

King is looking forward to representing Darke County and others in the 84th House district, “Darke County and those in District 84 have spoken and made it abundantly clear that our values and way of life must be protected. The values of faith, family, and freedom must be protected and preserved for future generations.”

Representative Jena Powell was unopposed and Senator Stephen Huffman easily won against a write-in candidate.

Other unopposed candidates included three seats for Judge of the 2nd District Court of Appeals Kate Huffman, Ronald Lewis and Mike Tucker, County Commissioner-elect Marshall Combs, County Auditor Carol Ginn, Sheriff Mark Whittaker, Recorder Hillary Holzapfel, Court of Common Pleas Judge-elect Travis Fliehman, and 3rd District Member of the State Board of Education Charlotte McGuire.

Voters in Darke County joined voters across the state to give full support of State Issues 1 and 2. State Issue 1 requires judges to consider public safety when determining bail and State Issue 2 requires voters be citizens to vote in state and local elections.

All renewal levies in the county were approved by voters, including Arcanum Parks, Gordon, two in Hollansburg, New Madison, two in Pitsburg, Wayne Lakes, Butler Township, Franklin Township, Greenville Township, Liberty Township, and Neave Township.

Additional levies were also approved including the Ansonia Ambulance District, Arcanum Police, and Van Buren Township.

Liberty Township and Palestine voters approved a liquor option with 79 percent of the vote.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]