FFA chapter conducts degree ceremony

VERSAILLES — On Monday, Oct. 17, the Versailles FFA held their monthly meeting and Chapter FFA Degree Ceremony. A chapter degree is obtainable by all second year FFA members, and certain requirements must be met by those members.

Forty-seven Versailles FFA members that received their Chapter FFA Degree were Sam Albers, Eden Barga, Brooke Bergman, Carson Bergman, Ian Bergman, Jace Bohman, Grace Borchers, Jack Borchers, Caleb Bubeck, Delaynee Bulcher, Hunter Brown, Isaac Brown, Travis Dirksen, Paige Gehret, Amelia Grilliot, Jacob Groff, Jena Heitkamp, Dylan Hemmelgarn, Waylon Keller, Jayna Luthman, Grant McClurg, Karmindy Mertz, Haley Mescher, Ava May, Logan Nerderman, Shyanne Oliver, Cole Overholser, Mitchell Philpot, Keira Rahm, Daniel Rethman, Owen Rindler, Austin Ruhenkamp, Shawna Schmitmeyer, Gavinn Simons, Jacob Simons, Hayden Smith, Ruthie Smith, Colten Spradlin, Ethan Stover, Levi Subler, Brayden Wagner, Eli White-Shappie, Molly White-Shappie, Roger Winner, Ethan Wilker, and Camden Yagle.

Also as part of the ceremony, Ohio FFA Vice President at Large, Luke Jennings, spoke to the chapter degree recipients about embracing the small moments on our journey of life. To end the ceremony, all members and parents of the chapter degree recipients enjoyed pumpkin desserts, apples, and apple cider.