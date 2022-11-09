Hometown Holiday Horse Parade Thanks Platinum Sponsors

GREENVILLE — Main Street Greenville would like to recognize its five Platinum Sponsors for the Hometown Holiday Horse Parade, which kicks off the holiday season for downtown Greenville.

The Brown Family Foundation, Greenville Federal, Wayne HealthCare, Win Nutrition and Workhorse all serve as Platinum Sponsors for the event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19.

“Main Street Greenville is grateful to receive generous support from the community,” said Greg Billing, executive director of Main Street Greenville. “With their support we can continue to provide a quality, family event that enables us to show off our wonderful downtown and county.”

For a full list of parade sponsors, visit mainstreetgreenville.org.