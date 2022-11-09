Local Briefs

Holiday Bazaar

TROY — The Troy Church of the Nazarene, corner of West State Route 55 and Barnhart Road, Troy, will host its 28th annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.. More than 45 area-crafters will display fall and Christmas decorations, homemade jewelry, baskets, candles, wooden crafts, gift items, custom t-shirts, paintings and much more. The Naz Cafe will be serving lunch items such as sandwiches, soups and homemade desserts throughout the day. There will be free parking and door prizes.

Buccs Bazaar

COVINGTON — The third annual Buccs Bazaar, a fundraiser for Covington High School’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) club, will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, in the old high school gym. Shoppers can check out a variety of vendors displaying and selling their unique items along with crafts, door prizes, raffle baskets, food and more. Santa will even be making a visit from noon-2 p.m. to take pictures with the youngsters. Admission is $2 and free for children not in school. If you have any questions or wish to find more information, contact the advisors Hiedi Anderson, [email protected] or Kristi Homan, [email protected]

Governing board to meet

GREENVILLE — The regular meeting of the Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held Monday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. This is a change from the meeting previously scheduled for Nov. 14. The meeting will be held at the Darke County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular general purposes.

FM Parent Teacher Conferences

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe will hold Parent Teacher Conferences on November 9 and 10, 2022 at the school. Meeting times are Nov. 9 and 10, 2-7:45 p.m. for the elementary school and 3:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. for the middle/high school. There will be a two hour early dismissal on both Nov. 9 and 10.