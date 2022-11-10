Bear’s Mill Christmas Preview Open House set

GREENVILLE — The Friends of Bear’s Mill will be holding their traditional Christmas Preview Open House on Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mill will be decorated and bursting with the holiday spirit, ready to welcome visitors for a fun-filled day of shopping in the Mill Store and Gallery.

In addition to our Bear’s Mill stoneground flours and meals, the Mill store will be filled with new holiday decorations, ornaments and special gifts, with an emphasis on homemade and handmade items.

Featured this weekend will be their locally made holiday candies, coffee by Boston Stoker, artisan breads by Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company, samplings of seasonal treats and gourmet food items and Bear’s Mill souvenirs. Special grab-bag discounts will be available upon entering the Mill during this special event.

On display in the Clark Gallery will be handmade items by local consignors as well as handcrafted glass Christmas ornaments created by Deb Moseley of Dancing Glass Jewelry. Additionally, the functional stoneware pottery from the Millrace Gallery potters, Julie Clark, Dionne Mayhew and Rita Wiley, is a year-round feature in the gallery at the Mill.

Take a self-guided tour of the mill, go for a walk in the woods and visit the Millrace Gallery in the barn next door. Spend time this Christmas season at historic Bear’s Mill enjoying the history and nature in this rustic setting.

The Mill Store and Clark Gallery are operated by the Friends of Bear’s Mill, a non-profit organization. The Mill and surrounding grounds are the newest addition to the Darke County Parks. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road, about 5 miles east of Greenville. For more information, contact Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112 or visit www.bearsmill.org for more details.