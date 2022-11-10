Local Briefs

Tri-county board meetings

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at the regular start time of 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the board meeting will be through the South entrance marked “Training Center.” For the immediate future, business operations for the Tri-County Board continue at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy.

GHS 1955 Luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Bob Evans on Wagner Avenue. For more information, contact Georgeanna.

DCP Commissioners meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session on Thursday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Nov. 16, noon.