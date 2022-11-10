Superior Auto supports United Way

CJ Hutchison, General Manger at Superior Auto, presented Becca Cotterman, Darke County United Way director, with a $1,000 check to go to help support children in our community. They had a company wide sales effort to help out local nonprofit organizations. Each store had an opportunity to contribute up to $1,000 to the organization of their choice. The Greenville location chose to donate to the back to school program through the Darke County United Way to assist children with any needs they may have. CJ Hutchison states, “We set an early goal to achieve the max sales for the local Greenville community and we reached that goal with a committed team to help the children of the Greenville area.” “We are very proud of their efforts and honored to receive this donation,” stated Becca Cotterman.