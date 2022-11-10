Darke SWCD plans meeting and social

GREENVILLE — Darke Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is excited to announce their 67th Annual Meeting & Social. Join them on Monday, Nov. 21, at Sure Shot Tap House in Greenville as they gather to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and award winners.

This year they will be serving pizza and appetizers to keep with their informal social gathering theme.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with a short program to acknowledge some outstanding individuals and partners to follow. A meal and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided to registered attendees, reserve your spot now for only $10. Additionally, for those 21 and over, don’t be afraid to try one of the 46 taps available at Sure Shot.

Their supervisor election officially opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. Darke County residents over the age of 18 will have the opportunity to vote during the Annual Meeting from 6-7 p.m. They have one candidate running for one seat on the Darke SWCD Board of Supervisors, Monty Stump.

Annual meeting tickets are available for purchase now from the Darke SWCD office at 1117 Southtowne Court, Greenville, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t wait until the last minute, there are only a limited number of tickets available for this event.