By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Two murder suspects post bond.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Facebook regarding Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville, and William L. Fields, 58, of Greenville being released on bond pending trial on Nov. 10.

Baker is under indictment for Murder, an unclassified felony; tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; and gross abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree. He is a suspect in the homicide investigation of Corey Fleming who had been missing since Aug. 7. The body of Corey Fleming was discovered by investigators in a shallow grave at a commercial farm in Brown Township, Darke County, on Aug. 20. Baker faces a combined total of zero to life, plus four years in prison and anywhere from zero to $32,500 in fines if convicted.

Fields was charged with murder, an unclassified felony. He allegedly shot William R. Duncan, 62, at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County on Oct. 6, and he faces 15 years to life, an indefinite sentence, and can face anywhere from zero to $20,000 in fines.

Both subjects are on electronic home monitoring by the Court’s pre-trial services division and are on house arrest as a condition of bond.

