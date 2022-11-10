Murder suspect posts bail

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Dean M. Baker posted bail Thursday morning, and State Prosecuting Attorney Deborah Quigley expressed her concerns. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville, is a suspect in connection to the death of Corey Fleming, and Assistant State Prosecutor Deborah Quigley had originally advised the court that the State would like to set the bond at $150,000.

On Thursday morning, Baker posted bail and was subjected to a house arrest ankle monitor with no freedom to work. Quigley advised the court she intended to file a motion to modify bail, given the results of the current election where courts can now take community safety into further consideration.

Quigley believed the community safety concerns warrant a modification of Bakers bond in this case due to threats he has made.

“The state would note the defendant has made threats to those involved in the case,” Quigley said. “He, in fact, sent a letter to one of the state’s witnesses in which he stated to her ‘you will live in fear the rest of your days. After years of bond and friendship, betrayal, to me, is the worst anyone could do in someone’s life’.”

Quigley said this, along with the fact the defendant has had phone conversations with his brother talking about going to the witnesses home explaining how to get into the back door, is why she believes he is a big threat.

“Again the state finds this very concerning. Especially since his lawyer said the witness is key in this case,” Quigley said.

She said due to his statements, the witness, Baker’s wife, and his girlfriend’s husband are all in danger. It was said Baker allegedly made repeated statements about the detective, and to Quigley’s concern, there were statements made toward her as well.

“The threat to the community is important. The defendant has said in letters he just needs one day out,” Quigley said.

She said it is alarming because he keeps repeating in letters and conversations to his girlfriend that he wants both of them to be out in order to “take care of business.” These statements among others raise a red flag in Quigley’s eyes. She said with Baker fleeing the state and the threats together makes her believe “an ankle bracelet will not secure the threat,” and Quigley believes bond needs raised to $750,000.

Defense Attorney Patrick Mulligan said he was not aware of the letters, but it is possible he had not viewed them yet, as “there is still a lot to be done.”

“I have never had an issue with the Darke County Prosecuting Office sending me the discoveries,” Mulligan said.

Judge Hein said the difficult part about sitting in the front of the room is the legal perspective because there is “no enabling statute that tells him what the Constitutional Amendments mean,” so the theory is only that.

“The fact the voters voted for something does not mean the rules change for me because the legislature has to enact that and they haven’t, so it’s still the old rules,” Judge Hein said.

He advised the conditions in the past regarding bail have always considered the public’s safety and so had he. He said due to concerns regarding the public’s safety, that is why the house arrest bracelet is in play with no work privileges.

Bond will not be modified at this time because there needs to be an evidentiary hearing to see the facts before the Judge can increase bail. At this time, he only knows what has happened within the courtroom regarding the threats to Quigley. The hearing will require Baker’s presence in the courtroom, and will be held on Monday.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]