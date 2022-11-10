Commissioners look out for the community

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss broadband and Norcold. Commissioners Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners approved various transfers of appropriations. For the Board of Elections for funds needed for purchase of conference table and chairs, cabinet, ballot stock, and activation cards, a total of $8,810 was transferred. A total of $400 was transferred for the Darke County Sheriff for funds needed for search and seizure bulletin subscriptions. The Darke County Developmental Disabilities needed funds transferred to cover anticipated costs for the remainder of 2022 in a total of $3,000.

The Darke County Commissioners also transferred $20,000 for funds needed to Professional Services for Broadband Study.

“This is a study to get a better understanding of where our needs are county-wide and how best to address it,” Holmes said.

This is to help the commissioners to make a better decision regarding a plan that will affect a large audience. The study is anticipated to be received next Wednesday and the commissioners plan to continue moving this forward. Holmes said “hopefully they will have something positive to report sometime.”

Stegall added, “It seems like it is taking a long time to make a decision,” but it is because they are taking their time to make a decision.

“We want to make sure it is right. When we do something this large, we want to make sure, with the whole county, that we get it right,” Stegall said.

Much like Broadband having an impact on a whole community, so does Norcold closing in Gettysburg. Due to Norcold closing, roughly 350 people will be without jobs. Holmes said the mayor of Gettysburg reached out to the commissioners asking for help.

“Mike Shives, the mayor of Gettysburg, reached out to the commissioner board asking for us to get engaged,” Holmes said.

He said he had dialogue today with Shives, and it was proposed there be a meeting with Sherrod Brown’s office between the village, the commissioners, and Norcold.

“I asked Mike Bowers to get involved because to have a meeting we need to have something to offer and something to talk about,” Holmes said. “I don’t know if there is anything for us to put on the table.”

Holmes said Shives recognizes that, and if “there is something for the commissioners to dialogue, they certainly will be at the table with them,” Holmes said.

He said they would like to keep those jobs, but if they can’t, they would like to discuss how to refill that building with new jobs quickly. Holmes said they wished them luck, and they were all disappointed after hearing the news.

“We do certainly agree that if there is any chance of us doing anything, at least we have to try,” Stegall said. “It is the least we can do for the people.”

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

