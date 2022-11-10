Sagester joining The Herd at Marshall

By Drew Terhall

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village senior Rylee Sagester is going to be a Division I athlete next fall. The reigning WOAC Athlete of the Year and All-WOAC First Team players is heading to Marshall University to play basketball.

Sagester is appreciative for all of her coaches and teammates throughout the years that have helped her earn this opportunity to play at Marshall.

“It’s just a lot of hard work that’s paid off and sacrifice. Teams and teammates that have put me in really good positions to be successful, I am really thankful for. It’s exciting,” Sagester said.

Marshall seemed like the perfect fit for her. Sagester said the coaches there are great and everyone is very supportive over there.

It’s a culture that Sagester wanted to be a part of.

“Everything there seems like home for me. I knew right away when I went there that I wanted to be a part of the family there. Everybody from the coaches, the atmosphere to the facilities are great over there,” Sagester said.

Head coach Brad Gray said Sagester has a great skill set that pairs well with her basketball IQ. He called her a coach on the floor. She has the tools needed to be successful at Marshall.

“She’s a very skilled player and has the special ability to shoot the ball from not just distance but from long distance. She has extended range,” Gray said. “Because of that special skill set and the work ethic that she has to develop that, she’s getting a great opportunity to go play at the Division I level. I think she’s going to flourish.”

Sagester said she wants to continue growing her game while at Marshall. She’s known to be a very good shooter, but wants to get better in other areas of the game.

There has been a lot of recent basketball players from Tri-Village that have gone on to play basketball at the college level. Gray said the work ethic these kids have all led to them getting scholarships from athletics.

It also speaks well to the parents. They have been supportive of the program and have let the coaches do their job.

“Their parents have allowed the people who have been coaching them throughout these years to coach them. That’s something that needs to be said about our community and our parents that they are willing to do that,” Gray said.

While at Marshall, Sagester plans on majoring in Broadcast Journalism with an emphasis in sports.

