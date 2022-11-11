Gift of Power assists struggling customers

DAYTON — AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), recently launched the eighth annual Gift of Power program to help assist customers who are struggling to pay their winter heating bills. Since 2015, the program has distributed $1.2 million in financial relief to more than 3,000 local families.

The Company’s contribution of $50,000, along with generous donations from AES Ohio customers and employees, keeps the power on for families, friends and neighbors throughout our 24-county service territory. All donations are administered by The Salvation Army and every dollar stays local.

“As we enter the coldest months of the year, our hope is to support our customers who are experiencing financial hardships,” said Kristina Lund, AES Ohio President and CEO. “The Gift of Power supports our customers who need it the most, helping them to avoid the difficult choice between a warm home and other necessities. AES Ohio thanks our employees, customers, and community, as we come together to assist those in need.”

The Gift of Power program helps AES Ohio customers who have recently suffered a financial hardship, such as the passing of a spouse, the loss of a job or major medical bills, but do not qualify for other Ohio Energy Assistance programs. The distribution of program funds begins Jan. 17, 2023 and runs through April 14, 2023, or until funds are exhausted.

AES Ohio customers have the power to help those in need by completing the special donation envelope in their monthly bill or contributing online at aes-ohio.com/gift.