Grieving through the holidays –don’t do it alone

GREENVILLE — The holidays are especially difficult for grieving, as we can experience feelings of loss, sadness, anger and emptiness. These feelings can be intensified during the holidays. EUM Church will offer a free class for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one during the holidays.

This five-week class, which begins Nov. 22, offers weekly training, Christian fellowship, prayer partners, and if needed, a personal Stephen Minister. For more information, call EUM Church at 937-548-3211 or contact Don Smith at [email protected]

Jeff Harper is Lead Pastor at EUM Church. The contemporary worship services are Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Worship Center located at 1451 Sater Street. A traditional worship service is Sunday 9:45 a.m. at the Downtown Campus at 111 Devor Street in Greenville. Kids’ Ministry is available for kids in ages 3 through grade 4 on Saturday nights at 6:30 p.m. and ages 0 through grade 6 at the 9 and 10:30 services. Grades 7-8 meet at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. services. The Downtown Campus, 111 Devor Street, houses the offices. For more information, go to www.eumchurch.org or call 937-548-3211.