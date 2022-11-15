Fair board seeks applicants

GREENVILLE — Due to recent resignations, The Darke County Agricultural Society Board of Directors is looking to appoint one to three open director seats.

The are currently accepting resumes and a short statement as to what you can bring to this position and why the directors should choose you.

To be considered, applicants must be a member of the Darke County Agricultural Society and submit their information by Nov. 25. Submit by email to [email protected] or drop off the information at the Secretary’s Office. If you have any questions, contact the fair office at 937-548-5044.