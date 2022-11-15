Township Assoc. plans banquet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Township Association will have its annual Christmas Banquet at Romer’s on Main Street, Greenville on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m.

The Township trustees and fiscal officers wish to extend an invitation to other public officials, businesses and friends to join them for an evening of good food, entertainment by the Arcanum High School Jazz Band, messages from state and local officials and great door prizes.

The cost for this special evening will be $20.00/person. Phone your reservation number to Dave Brewer, 937-447-3295, or Debbie Kuhnle, 937-548-5567, by Friday, Dec. 1. Make checks payable to the Darke County Township Assoc. and mail to Dave Brewer, 7895 New Harrison-Bradford Rd, Bradford, OH 45308.

Come share a great evening of good food, fellowship, and fun at Romer’s.