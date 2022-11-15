Holiday events in the Arcanum area

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Bear’s Mill will host their traditional Christmas Open House on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seasonal treats and gourmet foods will be offered during the preview as well as homemade gift items, holiday décor, ornaments and special gifts. There will be handcrafted glass Christmas ornaments by Deb Moseley and stoneware pottery from local potters, Julie Clark, Dionne Mayhew and Rita Wiley. The mill is located just 8 miles north of Arcanum at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Rd.

It’s that time of year – The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society’s Annual Christmas Bazaar will be held the weekend after Thanksgiving: Friday, Nov. 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Planned again this year is the 50-50 Raffle as well as Door Prizes and Saturday Free “Stuff” outside on the stage. Shoppers can look forward to the baked goods again this year, because of the generous donations by friends of the historical society and the “like new” items are priced very low. There are a lot of sleds and sleighs of all sizes this year, decorated and ready to add cheer to any spot. Of course, there will also be Santas, Angels, and Snowmen, along with Christmas dishes, trees, wreaths, Christmas lights and so much more. This is the main fundraiser for the historical society. There will also be special music by Mike Wells on Friday evening to enjoy. See you at AWTHS.

SAVE THE DATE! – The Arcanum Athletic Booster’s will host “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the Arcanum High School cafeteria. Tickets will be $6 to include breakfast of pancakes, sausage, and a drink. Children will receive a free photo with Santa, free face paint and free kid’s craft.

Arcanum High School will host their 10th Annual Senior Citizen Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. To make reservations, call 937-692-5174, Extension 1337 by Dec. 2. There will be entertainment by The Music Department and a meal of grilled cheese sandwiches, chicken noodle or vegetable soup, cookies and beverages.

Congratulations to the Arcanum High School Marching Band on earning a Superior Rating “I” at State Marching Band contest last weekend. What a fantastic to way their season! Except that wasn’t the end – they performed this past Thursday in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium in the National Band competition Bands of America.

You’ll want to put this date on your calendar – the Arcanum A# Music Boosters will host their annual Quarter Auction on Sunday, Dec. 4. This event will start the fundraising campaign for the band’s trip to Disney to 2023. More details to come! This is great fun and also a great way to win some prizes that you can wrap and put under the Christmas tree! I heard that there have been tickets to the Dayton Dragons, Cincinnati Reds, and so on that have been donated and will be up for auction!

Basketball Season is approaching and the teams will be holding scrimmages this week, are you round for some “round ball”? The school teams’ schedules are available on the school website at: https://arcanumtrojans.com/2022/10/24/2022-2023-arcanum-trojan-winter-athletic-schedule/

