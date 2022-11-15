Feasting with the Joyful Jets 4-H Club

ARCANUM — The Joyful Jet’s 4-H club had a meeting Nov. 8 of at 6 p.m. at Trinity U.M. Church in Arcanum.

Eighteen members and 10 guests were present when the club began their meeting by playing a fun game led by Isaac Wiant. After the game, Mariah Kreusch called the meeting to order and the club stood and said the pledges.

The first topic of discussion was members that are interested in being a 4-H camp counselor. These members must be 14 years or older, and the application to be a camp counselor will be due on Nov. 14.

The next topic of discussion was over the Church. The club is so blessed to be able to use the Trinity U.M. Church, as they do not ask for a rent payment. As a club, they decide to give them a certain amount of money as a thank you every year. This year they have decided to donate $100 to the church for everything they let them do.

The last important topic of discussion was the election of officers. The officers for the 2023 year are President Mariah Kreusch, Vice President Hannah Kendig, Secretary Cheyenne Swisher, Treasurer Caleb Wiant, Reporter Gabby

Fugate, Historians Brooklyn Miller and Hailie Wherley, Safety Leader Garret Miller, Health Leader Hudson Wherley, Devotions Leader Hannah Wherley, and Recreations Leader Isaac Wiant.

Congratulations to all of the new officers.

As we all know this is the time of the year where if anyone is interested in 4-H, we totally recommend coming into a meeting and experiencing what we have to offer. We love to see new faces so please come join us.

The club’s next meeting will be Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at Trinity U.M. Church in Arcanum. This will be our annual Christmas party meeting. Please feel free to come up with games to bring to the meeting.