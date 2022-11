The Darke County Honor Guard from American Legion Post 140 presented the American and military flags to the students and staff at Franklin Monroe Middle/High School during a Veterans Day assembly held on Thursday, Nov. 10. Shown are Darke County Honor Guard members (L to R): Ron Riegle-U.S. Air Force, Andy Melbo-U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard, Rod Saylor-U.S. Marine Corp, Keith Denman-U.S. Navy, Lanny Brenner-U.S. Army, Larry Rammel- U.S. Air Force, and Ken Wombold-U.S. Army.