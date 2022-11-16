Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Oct. 28

FORGERY: Officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department Lobby to speak with a female reference identity theft. The female complainant advised she was going through a divorce, and the male partner is at their second home in Florida. She advised her husband’s sister-in-law and sister had gained access to banking accounts and other personal information of hers. She discovered a notebook that had information of a private brokerage account she had opened after the separation, and she stated it showed she was buying $1,000 per month in cryptocurrency. She advised the only way this could have been discovered is by her husband’s family hacking into her accounts. The report taken, along with the notes, were sent to the Sumter County Florida’s Sheriff’s Office.

Oct. 30

DISORDERLY: At 5:07 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Washington Avenue in reference to a disorderly complaint. The female victim advised she was getting out of her vehicle when another vehicle approached the side of her car and threw several eggs at her, striking her in the face and chest area. Officer observed egg on her clothing and face, and she also had red marks on her face from the egg hitting her. Video footage was able to be obtained, and various other calls came into the station advising officers a car was driving around throwing eggs at people. Contact with the suspects was made, and the female juvenile driver and male passenger, Brenden Harper, admitted to throwing the eggs. Both were issued a citation for disorderly conduct and advised of their court dates.

Oct. 31

RUNAWAY JUVENILE: At 4:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Gray Avenue in reference to a runaway juvenile complaint. The male complainant advised he is a guardian of a female foster child who left the residence between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. to get on the bus for school. He advised the female juvenile has a history of running away from home and explained she had ran away a couple of days ago. The Greenville High School was able to confirm she had arrived earlier that day. Recent photographs of the female were obtained. A couple hours later, the male complainant called and advised the female juvenile had returned home, and she advised she had been dropped off by the bus and decided she didn’t want to go home and began walking around. A misdemeanor citation for unruly juvenile charges was served to the female.

MISC COMPLAINT: At 8:24 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant advised her purse containing Chase debit cards, Social Security card, driver’s license, and $660 in U.S. currency was stolen from her car that was parked in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. After taking the initial report, the female called officers at 9:45 a.m. to inform them she found her purse in her home with all the contents.

Nov. 2

WANTED PERSON: At 2:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Fourth Street to follow up on a tip of a known wanted subject being at the residence. Meka Seiler has two active warrants for her arrest for a probation violation on the original charge of theft, no bond and a mandatory 20 days. She also had a warrant through Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation on an original charge of dangerous drugs, no bond. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

WANTED PERSON: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Fifth Street in reference to a warrant check on a male. Zachary Hill had a felony warrant out of Darke County from adult probation. He was arrested and transported to the jail on the probation violation on an original charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

WANTED PERSON: At 5:37 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Nottingham Drive and a known wanted person was apprehended. Tre’lyn Enis, had an active misdemeanor warrant through the Greenville Police Department for failure to appear on a tax violation. She was arrested and transported to the Darke County jail.

DOMESTIC: At 3:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a domestic violence call. The female complainant stated her granddaughter was not to be upstairs alone in her room. She advised there is an alarm on the door to prevent the juvenile from remaining in her room unsupervised but it was removed by the juvenile and hidden in a toy box. When the juvenile was asked about the alarm, she began shouting profanities, and when the complainant walked over to the juvenile, she was struck in the face. The juvenile’s aggression began to build, and she began pulling her hair. The complainant had visible injuries. The juvenile was on probation, and her probation officer arrived on scene to advise she would transport the juvenile to West Central Juvenile Correction Facility. The juvenile was issued a citation in relation to domestic violence.

