MV BoE recognizes students with highest test scores

UNION CITY, Ohio — The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education met for a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in the Board Office Conference Room at 7 p.m. Minutes from Oct. 10 were approved. There was no public participation.

Presentation to the Board

The following students were recognized for Highest Test Score on Ohio’s State Test (Spring 2022): Rachel Philiposian, 7th Grade English language arts; Conner Hardy, 7th Grade Mathematics; Hilda Rodriguez Garcia, 8th Grade English language arts; Chloe Fox, 8th Grade English language arts; Cora Hoggatt, 8th Grade Mathematics; Allyson Waymire, 8th Grade Mathematics; Allyson Waymire, 8th Grade Science; Aubrie Cooley, English language arts I; Braxten Trump, English language arts II; Harley Hanes, Algebra I; Brenna Price, Geometry; Aron Hunt, Biology; Tanner Leichty, American History; and Judah Ben Winchester, American Government.

Elementary Report

Staff Recognitions:

Mrs. Roessner and the Veteran’s Day Committee were recognized for once again organizing a fantastic Veteran’s Day assembly. Forty-one veterans were welcomed into the school for the assembly and 117 students and their veterans were served breakfast.

Student Recognitions:

Congratulations to the following students for showing Growth during October: Madeline Teaford (KG), Conner Cromer (1st), Jayde Oswalt (2nd), Greyson Preston (3rd), Dominic Hammaker (4th), Rickey Davis (5th), and Lukas Rhoades (6th).

Congratulations to these students for representing Safety this month and earning HAWK awards in October:

Wyatt Gerber (KG), Michael Cooley (KG), Paislee Riffell (1st), Ayley Kaffenberger (1st), Kaleigha Bruss (1st), Maeva Bajaj (2nd), Aubree Husted (2nd), Addison Ford (2nd), Graysen Hickey (3rd), Kyndall Riley (3rd), Tallula Stewart (3rd), Sarah Bergman (4th), Easton Riffell (4th), Ashlin Ramos-Gomez (4th), Mylie Austerman (5th), Tienna Woodbury (5th), Brennan Gower (5th), Makayla Grow (6th), and Quentin Hanes (6th).

All students earning their place on the Straight A’s or A/B Honor Roll for first quarter were also recognized.

Recent Events:

Due to the power outage, the fourth to sixth grade Arts in Education Assembly had to be rescheduled. Fortunately, the presenter was able to visit the following day as it was a very engaging assembly. Dog sled driver, Tasha Stielstra, and her sled dog, Percy, visited to show how teamwork plays an essential role in mushing and in life.

Upcoming Events:

One hundred forty-five students in kindergarten to sixth grade earned the Perfect Attendance incentive during first quarter. Students will jump in bounce houses and enjoy snacks during their special time. The second quarter incentive will be a trip to the bowling alley.

Elementary Spelling Bee will take place on Monday, Nov. 21 at 12:45 p.m. with the Junior High Spelling Bee taking place at 9 a.m. Good luck to the elementary students who will be participating.

4th Grade: Sarah Bergman, Cayson Johns, Ivan Rismiller, Ceyonte Goines, Rayna Hoggatt, Maizy Buzard, Aubree Dunlap, Kingston Lang, Chevelle Crank and Makynna Byram.

5th Grade: Rachelle Rapier, Jaquelin Guzman, Mylie Austerman, Kaylie Miller, Evelyn Hammaker, Brennan Gower, Erika Martinez -Barron, Kate Hartzell, Matthew Goines and Rickey Davis. 6th Grade: Kendall Rogers, Peyton Wolfe, Elijah McKeeth, Casen Gower, Cole Hanes, Keaton Rammel, Cade Seubert, Gavin Rehmert, Jade Steen and Emilia Neargarder.

Professional Development Day will be Monday, Nov. 28. Special education staff will have a morning meeting with the ESC while K-2 teachers learn more about analyzing iReady data with an iReady presenter. Third-6th grade and special education teachers will participate in the same iReady training in the afternoon while K-2 teachers work on completing the state required Dyslexia training which was just released by the state.

The PreK-3rd grade Christmas program will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Jackson Gym. The 5th/6th grade Christmas Band Concert will be Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria.

JH/HS Report

Eighth Grade Class Trip: Mrs. Denniston and Mrs. Howard accompanied 26 eighth graders to Pennsylvania two weeks ago for a 75-hour whirlwind tour of important museums, monuments, and historical sites in and around Philadelphia. They also visited Valley Forge, the site of George Washington’s winter camp during the Revolutionary War. In addition they toured an Amish home and farm in Lancaster, visited the Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg, and stopped at the Flight 93 Memorial. This was the fourth year the 8th-grade class trip has traveled to Pennsylvania. It is likely that next year the main destination will once again be the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.

Employer Appreciation Day: Mr. McKeeth, high school Spanish teacher, is also a Major in the Air Force Reserve, serving as a Chaplain with the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Thank you to Mr. McKeeth for the invitation to participate in the 445th’s Employer Appreciation Day on Saturday, Nov. 5 and for his service to our country.

Upcoming Events:

Monday, Nov. 21 — JH Spelling Bee 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Friday, Nov. 25 — Thanksgiving Vacation

Monday, Nov. 28 — Professional Development Day; no classes

Tuesday, Nov. 29 — School Resumes

Tuesday, Dec. 20 — Semester Exams (Odd Numbered Class Periods)

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — Semester Exams (Even Numbered Class Periods)

Thursday, Dec. 22 — Two Hour Early Dismissal: Christmas Break

Tuesday, Jan. 3 — School Resumes

District Report

The Treasurer presented the financial reports for the month of October 2022.

Items approved included the date for the Organizational/Budget/Regular Meeting, which will be Jan. 9, 2023. Approval was given to reimbursement certified staff the tuition paid for classes taken from Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022. Nine staff members will be reimbursed for a total of 41 semester hours; $365.85 per semester hour for a total of $10,111.80. The recommendation to accept the resignations of the fall sports community individuals were approved. There were 14 community members employed for the fall sports.

Twenty board policies were approved with revisions and one new board policy through Neola by the board.

Mrs. Charlene Philiposian was approved by the board with a co-curricular contract for the 2022-2023 school year as JH Girls’ Basketball Site Manager (1/4), and the board approved Mr. Jeff Winchester as a volunteer with the high school swim program for the 2022-2023 school year.

There were 628 students attending Mississinawa Valley at the conclusion of the first nine weeks of the school year.

A chart listing the number of students on Free/Reduced Lunches for the 2022-2023 school year and previous years was reviewed.

No new business, old business, committee reports, athletic report, nor board member reports were addressed.

Dates of Interest: Thanksgiving Vacation – Nov. 23 to 25 as well as the next board meeting set for Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

The board adjourned to executive session for the express purpose of discussing personnel and employment at 7:53 p.m.