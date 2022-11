Southwest District football teams announced

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — The results for the Southwest District football teams were released this week. The Cincinnati and Dayton area media members voted on who would make the first and second teams along with the honorable mentions.

Here are where the Darke County football players fell:

Division III:

First Team Offense:

Senior running back Brock Short, Greenville

Division VI:

First Team Offense:

Junior quarterback Braden Keating, Tri-Village

Junior running back Reed Wehr, Tri-Village

Junior receiver Tanner Printz, Tri-Village

Senior lineman Dillan Plush, Tri-Village

Senior lineman Blake Weyant, Tri-Village

Junior running back Joel Gehret, Versailles

Senior receiver Titus Gehret, Versailles

Junior receiver Michael Osborne, Versailles

Senior lineman Lucas Stammen, Versailles

First Team Defense:

Senior linebacker Jacob Rayburn, Arcanum

Senior lineman Seth Cook, Tri-Village

Senior linebacker Austin Rismiller, Tri-Village

Senior defensive back Justin Finkbine, Tri-Village

Senior lineman Jared Lyons, Versailles

Honorable Mention:

Senior Christian Cantrell, Tri-Village

Offensive Player of the Year: Braden Keating, Tri-Village

Coach of the Year: Matthew Hopkins, Tri-Village

Division VII:

First Team Offense:

Senior running back Exzaviar Moody, Ansonia

Senior lineman Jason Stover, Ansonia

First Team Defense:

Senior lineman Eyan Hackler, Ansonia

Junior linebacker Anthony Ibarra, Mississinawa Valley

Junior lineman Trent Trobridge, Mississinawa Valley

Honorable Mention:

Senior Ian Schmitmeyer, Ansonia

Junior Keegan Weiss, Ansonia

Senior Matt Pisano, Mississinawa Valley

Junior Dylan Wehrkamp, Mississinawa Valley

Coach of the Year: Adam Hall, Ansonia

