Kutless to take stage in Versailles

VERSAILLES — Kutless, with special guest Honor & Glory, will be performing at the BMI Event Center in Versailles on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Kutless has been staple artist in the Christian music scene for over a decade. With nearly three million albums sold, two RIAA certified Gold Records, and 12 Number 1 radio singles, the band has had a global reach that has impacted millions.

Since signing with Tooth & Nail/BEC records in late 2001, Kutless has released 12 studio albums and has had music featured on television shows such as NBC’s “The Biggest Loser”, “Scrubs”, and MTV’s “Tough Enough”. Kutless continues to impact stages around the world with their dynamic live show and is currently writing new material for an upcoming release.

Honor & Glory is a worship band comprised of Kevin Young, Josiah Prince, and Joey West, veteran musicians who are best known as members of the hard rock band Disciple. The venture into vertically-directed lyrics backed by a melodicism that is right at home in a corporate worship setting might seem surprising on the surface, but it’s a move that makes perfect sense given each of the band members’ histories. All three musicians have put in years of service in local churches and have long been passionate worshippers of God through their music. “Where the mission of Disciple is to reach the unreachable, the vision of Honor & Glory is to create a musical atmosphere where hearts, minds, souls, and voices center on the greatness and wonders of our amazing God through worship,” lead singer Kevin Young explains.

General admission tickets are available now starting at just $25 or you can purchase a four-pack of tickets for only $20 each. You can purchase tickets online at WWW.BMIEVENTRCENTER.COM or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St., Versailles. Hours are M-F 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.