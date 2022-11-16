Pick 6 Pigskin Challenge grand prize winner

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Congratulations to Tommy Smith for being the grand prize winner from the Daily Advocate/Early Bird Pick 6 Pigskin Challenge this season. He was the lucky winner randomly selected amongst the 10 weekly winners in our drawing.

Smith is now the proud owner of a recliner from Francis Furniture. He also won a gift certificate from Hot Head Burritos, like all of our weekly winners.

We would like to thank everyone for participating in our contest each week during the football season. We look forward to running it again next season.

