WHC, Masons and DAR hosting blood drives

GREENVILLE — Help maintain the area blood supply during the critical Thanksgiving holiday week by donating at the Wayne HealthCare community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the first-floor community room, 835 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

A blood drive will be held Thanksgiving weekend at the Greenville Masonic Lodge #143 and the Daughters of American Revolution community blood drive Saturday, Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greenville Masonic Lodge, 202 Memorial Drive.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the navy knit Blood Donor Beanie and a $10 Kroger gift card. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Thanksgiving week is an important time to donate. Community Blood Center will be closed for Thanksgiving Day and there are no mobile blood drives scheduled Thursday and Friday and only one on Saturday. CBC will thank everyone who registers to donate Nov. 21-26 at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center with a free $10 Kroger gift card.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 31 through Dec. 3 is automatically entered in the “Battle of Ohio” drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game Dec. 11 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.