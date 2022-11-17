Farm Finance series launches Dec. 13

GREENVILLE — Managing farm finances is integral for the longevity and the profitability of the farm. Ohio State Extension Darke County, Farm Credit, and Darke County Farm Bureau have partnered to offer a Farm Finance series geared toward beginning to mid-career farmers with sessions focusing on what a lender needs from you, when you need a lender, finding the right lawyer and farm record keeping, crop insurance decisions, and your break even point, as well as land is your legacy with Nationwide.

The event will kick off on Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m., at Twenty One Barrels, 9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Road, Bradford, with a free meal and purchased beverages and at 6 p.m. the program will begin. The first session will be on What a lender needs from you, when you need a lender with Micah Mensing, Farm Credit Customer Education Manager and Amy Hayes Farm Credit Financial Officer.

RSVP by Dec. 9 to Taylor Dill at [email protected] or 937-548-5215.